Juwan Morgan played in two of the three Utah Jazz's games in the Utah Summer League. (Brian Spurlock/USA Today Sports)

The Utah Summer League wrapped up Wednesday night after three days of action. Former Hoosier Juwan Morgan took part in the action, playing in two of the Utah Jazz's three games. Let's take a quick look at how he performed in those two games.

Game One vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Morgan played 14 minutes in his first taste of NBA action. The former Hoosier didn't score in the game but pulled down five rebounds in the game. He played well on both ends of the floor, fitting into a role that he would likely play if he made an NBA roster this season. He showed his hustle with four offensive rebounds, including one that led to his lone assist in the game. Morgan is never going to be a major scoring threat in the NBA, but it's good to see some of his skills show a level of translation to the next level.

hustle off the miss = assist pic.twitter.com/oHIB6AIUR1 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) July 3, 2019

Game Two vs. San Antonio Spurs

Morgan saw a few more minutes in his second game with the Utah Jazz Summer League team, tallying 18 minutes against the San Antonio Spurs. He scored his first points in the league when he hit a free throw in the game. Unfortunately for Morgan, that was his lone point after he missed his only other free throw attempt in the game. He only attempted one field goal in the game, but contributed in other areas in his time on the court. Morgan picked up one rebound, two assists, two blocks and a steal in the game, once again showing his versatility.

