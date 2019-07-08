1 - International stage treats IU men's and women's swimming and diving programs well.

Sophomore Gabriel Fantoni, who competes in the backstroke, took fifth place in the Championship Final of the men's 50 backstroke with a time of 25.12 at the World University games in Napoli, Italy.

Alum Kennedy Goss also registered a fifth-place finish, but in the women's 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.87. She also swam the third leg of the 4x200 freestyle relay for Team Canada (8:07.22), helping her squad finish fifth overall with a split of 2:00.44.

Alum Zach Apple earned the No. 2 seed for Monday's Championship Final of the 100 freestyle, recording a time of 25.12 in Sunday's semifinals. This came after Apple helped Team USA win gold in the 4x100 freestyle relay earlier in the week.

2 - Indiana volleyball also went global last week thanks to assistant coach Krista Vansant being on the Collegiate National Team's coaching staff for its Japan Tour.

The 12-player squad was comprised of athletes from all across the United States and toured Japan May 19-30. Vansant was one of two assistant coaches selected to join BYU head coach Heather Olmstead for the trip.

Last week, Vansant published a first-person account of her trip last week, which can be read here.

3 - IU women's tennis goes to Serbia for its second signee in 2019.

Mila Mejic signed last week and intends to study economics at Indiana. Her current Universal Tennis Rating is 10.58, with a career-high of 11.09.

"UTR Powered by Oracle is a global rating system that promotes fair and competitive play across the tennis world," according to its website. "All players, regardless of age, gender, geography or skill level, are rated on a same scale between 1.00 and 16.50 based on actual match results."