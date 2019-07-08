Indiana Hoosiers Football: One Offer Out In Early July
Each Sunday at TheHoosier.com, we look at and analyze the most recent offers sent out by the Indiana football coaching staff. During the spring evaluation period, the numbers were high, but as we've entered the dog days of the dead period, the offers have slowed down.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news