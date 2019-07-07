Hoosier Daily: July 7
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Transcript: The Recruiting Podcast with Guest Corey Evans - Part One
Athlon Sports Names Big Ten Wild Card Players For 2019
NCAA Grants IU Point Guard Ali Patberg Sixth Year Of Eligibility
Tweets of the Day
Juwan Morgan has so far appeared in two of the Utah Jazz's four summer league games in Salt Lake City / Las Vegas.— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) July 6, 2019
Those two appearances have had averages of 16 minutes, 0.5 points, 1.5 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 block and a +/- of -5.5 per game. #iubb #TakeNote
Hear from the man himself. 🎙 pic.twitter.com/xwusIEb0Kq— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 6, 2019
Via his Instagram, #iubase outfielder Logan Kaletha will not be returning to the program after missing much of last season (his senior season) with a leg injury. It had been thought that he may return via a medical redshirt. pic.twitter.com/kRjprnHFLN— Auston Matricardi (@a_mat24) July 6, 2019
Video of the Day
One more time. Why not? #KalethaWalkOffBomb #iubase pic.twitter.com/QCmx5qub19— iubase.com (@iubase17) July 7, 2019
Headlines
The Portland Press Herald has a Celtics notebook, including a portion about Romeo Langford. -- Link
Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe includes watching Romeo Langford in what to watch for the Celtics in the Las Vegas Summer League. -- Link
Matthew VanTryon of The Indianapolis Star examines Victor Oladipo's timetable for a return. -- Link
Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com ranks former Hoosier Jordan Howard as the no. 20 Philadelphia Eagle in his top 30 for the season. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.