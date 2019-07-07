News More News
Hoosier Daily: July 7

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Archie Miller and the Hoosiers finished the season 19-16. (Marc Lebryk/USA Today Sports)

Transcript: The Recruiting Podcast with Guest Corey Evans - Part One

Athlon Sports Names Big Ten Wild Card Players For 2019

NCAA Grants IU Point Guard Ali Patberg Sixth Year Of Eligibility

The Portland Press Herald has a Celtics notebook, including a portion about Romeo Langford. -- Link

Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe includes watching Romeo Langford in what to watch for the Celtics in the Las Vegas Summer League. -- Link

Matthew VanTryon of The Indianapolis Star examines Victor Oladipo's timetable for a return. -- Link

Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com ranks former Hoosier Jordan Howard as the no. 20 Philadelphia Eagle in his top 30 for the season. -- Link

