IU point guard Ali Patberg got some good news on Friday, as the redshirt junior was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA. She will now be allowed to play through the 2020-21 season as a result of the decision.

The Columbus, Ind., native was the Hoosiers' leading scorer at 15.8 points per game and passer at 4.8 assists per contest, helping them to a 21-13 overall record and an appearance in the second round of the NCAA tournament. A separated right shoulder caused her to miss three games, but she still earned second team All-Big Ten and was a CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree.

That same injury was surgically repaired at the conclusion of the 2018-19 campaign, according to Patberg's hometown paper The Republic. The newspaper also reports she is on schedule to complete her finance degree in May 2020.

Patberg transferred to IU in 2017 from Notre Dame, where she missed her freshman season (2015-16) with an injury and played in 22 games as a sophomore (2016-17).