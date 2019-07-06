Transcript: The Recruiting Podcast with Guest Corey Evans - Part One
Host Jon Sauber was joined by Rivals national basketball analyst Corey Evans for Evans' thoughts on the players Indiana is targeting in the 2020 class in the latest version of The Recruiting Podcast.
Click here to listen to the podcast or scroll below for a transcript of the first half of the podcast, featuring discussion on Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy four-star forward Matt Cross, Culver (Ind.) Academies three-star guard Trey Galloway, and St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College High four-star guard Caleb Love.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news