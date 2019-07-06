Athlon Sports recently named its two wild card players in 2019 for each Big Ten football program as the season gets closer to kicking off. For Indiana, the publication chose redshirt junior tight end Peyton Hendershot and redshirt freshman linebacker James Miller.

Reporter Kevin McGuire attributed Hendershot's selection to the looks he's bound to receive thanks to the returning experience at both quarterback and wide receiver this fall. Hendershot started in 10 of his 11 appearances in 2018, tallying 15 receptions, 163 yards and two touchdowns.

"With Peyton Ramsey back at QB and two go-to receivers in Nick Westbrook and Donavan Hale, watch for the sophomore tight end to find some opportunities underneath to keep some drives moving," McGuire wrote.

On defense, McGuire selected Miller because of his potential development in a reserve role in 2019. Miller posted three tackles in three games with one start during his redshirt year.

"With two returning starters filling the other linebacker spots, Miller will have a veteran presence to rely on as he grows into the kind of player Indiana is hoping to see," McGuire wrote.

Indiana kicks off its 2019 season Aug. 31 at noon eastern time against Ball State at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. CBS Sports Network will televise the contest.