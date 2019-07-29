Hoosier Daily: July 29
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Lands Commitment From 2020 OL Coleon Smith
Podcast Transcript: Galloway Is IU’s First 2020 Commitment - Part Two
2020 3-Star Missouri OG Brady Feeney Talks Indiana Commitment
2020 3-star OG Brady Feeney Flips Commitment From Rice To Indiana
Tweets of the Day
To members of Rice University, members of Indiana Univeristy, and all else who are interested in my recruitment, please see below and respect my decision. #LEO pic.twitter.com/wmayxefvmt— Brady Feeney (@brady_feeney) July 28, 2019
Committed💯 ⚪️🔴#LEO #LL50 🦈 pic.twitter.com/tMYiog4I7m— Coleon Smith (@D1coleonsmith) July 28, 2019
#ProIU https://t.co/p2l5xMWIhT— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 28, 2019
Video of the Day
3⃣2⃣,— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) July 28, 2019
Days until B1G 🏈 kicks off (Thursday, August 29).
Two-time league MVP and @IndianaFootball legend Anthony Thompson ran all over the competition. pic.twitter.com/AdnTl5haK0
Headlines
Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times examines IU football's two newest offensive line commitments. -- Link
The Inside the Hall staff recaps the week that was in IU Athletics. -- Link
Ryan Fowler of Redskins.com has practice notes, including a note on former Hoosier OL Wes Martin. -- Link
David Woods of The Indianapolis Star says Lilly King won two more gold medals at the FINA World Championships. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.