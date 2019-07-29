News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-29 01:46:52 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: July 29

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Archie Miller landed his first commitment in the 2020 class when Trey Galloway committed Friday afternoon. (TheHoosier.com)

Headlines

Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times examines IU football's two newest offensive line commitments. -- Link

The Inside the Hall staff recaps the week that was in IU Athletics. -- Link

Ryan Fowler of Redskins.com has practice notes, including a note on former Hoosier OL Wes Martin. -- Link

David Woods of The Indianapolis Star says Lilly King won two more gold medals at the FINA World Championships. -- Link

