Hoosier Daily: July 24
CrimsonCast Ep. 600 - ESPN's Bill Connelly
Hoosiers In The Pros: July 16-22
Indiana Football: Left Tackle Coy Cronk Named To Outland Trophy Watch List
Finishing our off-season training program with a trip to the lake. #Family #IUBB pic.twitter.com/2z0hJIMtf4— Coach Clif Marshall (@ClifMarshall) July 24, 2019
TJD might be just as good at backflips as he is on the court 💦— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 23, 2019
@TrayceJackson | #IUBB pic.twitter.com/kh8hyTZxPB
Thank you @CoachAllenIU and @IndianaFootball for having me today. Be the change. Be the 90%. #SetTheExpectation pic.twitter.com/3tytKEAHSX— Brenda Tracy (@brendatracy24) July 23, 2019
Fun Facts with @JoeyBrunk 🎙#IUBB pic.twitter.com/dDxKuWDbLH— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 23, 2019
Headlines
Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star looks at potential Indiana Mr. Football candidates in 2019, including IU commit David Baker. -- Link
Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Nick Westbrook hopes to lead IU's receiving corps. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says James Blackmon Jr. has signed with a professional team in Italy. -- Link
Wallace also says the IU tennis teams were honored for their academic achievements. -- Link
The Inside the Hall staff compiles highlights of Anthony Leal from the adidas Summer Championships. -- Link
