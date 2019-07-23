News More News
Hoosier Daily: July 24

Archie Miller and the Hoosiers finished the season 19-16. (Kevin Noon)

CrimsonCast Ep. 600 - ESPN's Bill Connelly

Hoosiers In The Pros: July 16-22

Indiana Football: Left Tackle Coy Cronk Named To Outland Trophy Watch List

Projecting Indiana's leading scorer in 2019-2020

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star looks at potential Indiana Mr. Football candidates in 2019, including IU commit David Baker. -- Link

Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Nick Westbrook hopes to lead IU's receiving corps. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says James Blackmon Jr. has signed with a professional team in Italy. -- Link

Wallace also says the IU tennis teams were honored for their academic achievements. -- Link

The Inside the Hall staff compiles highlights of Anthony Leal from the adidas Summer Championships. -- Link

----

