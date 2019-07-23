Watch list season rolls on with another Indiana Hoosiers football standout picking up preseason recognition. This time it's senior left tackle Coy Cronk, who landed on the Outland Trophy watch list Tuesday afternoon.

Cronk is one of 13 Big Ten and 83 overall candidates for the award given annually to the nation's best interior lineman since 1946. Dr. John Outland, the award's namesake, was an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania in the late 1890s and eventually took up practice in Kansas City, Mo.

"An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Outland believed linemen did not get the credit they deserved and wanted an award to recognize them," according to the release from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

Cronk helped the 2018 Hoosiers rank second in the Big Ten and tied for 24th nationally in first downs per game (23.5) and third in the league – 36th nationally – in passing offense (257.8). A two-time Indiana offensive player of week, he earned 2016 Freshman All-America honors and landed on ESPN.com and BTN.com All-Freshman teams.

The recipient of the 74th Outland Trophy will be announced during ESPN's The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 12, live from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the NFID Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee on Jan. 15, 2020.

A maximum of eight semifinalists will be named on Nov. 20 in Omaha, followed by three finalists on Nov. 25. Candidates can be added or removed to the list during the season.

Cronk and the Hoosiers will take the field for the first time in 2019 on Aug. 31 at Lucas Oil Stadium when they take on Ball State at noon eastern time. The game will be aired on the CBS Sports Network.



Click here to read the full release and view the complete preseason list of candidates for the Outland Trophy.