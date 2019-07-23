News More News
Hoosiers In The Pros: July 16-22

This week's update takes a look at Hoosiers across various levels of professional baseball.

Boston Red Sox first baseman Sam Travis (59) celebrates with Boston Red Sox third base coach Carlos Febles (52) as he runs the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 22. The home run was the second of the season for Travis, a former Indiana Hoosiers baseball standout. (Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports)

MLB

Kyle Schwarber (2012-14): LF, Chicago Cubs -- .176 batting average with two home runs and two RBI in a pair of wins over the Cincinnati Reds, a 2-1 series win over the San Diego Padres and a 5-4 loss at the San Francisco Giants. The Cubs are 54-46 overall and sit first in the NL Central Division standings.

Alex Dickerson (2009-10): LF, San Francisco Giants -- .500 batting average with two doubles, one triple, one home run and five RBI in a pair of wins at the Colorado Rockies and a 3-1 series win over the New York Mets. The Giants are 51-50 overall and have vaulted into second in the NL West Division standings after spending most of the season so far in last.

Josh Phegley (2007-09): C, Oakland Athletics -- .167 batting average with one home run and five RBI in a pair of wins over the Seattle Mariners, two losses and a win at the Minnesota Twins and an 11-1 loss at the Houston Astros. The Athletics are 57-44 overall and sit second in the AL West Division standings.

Sam Travis (2012-14): 1B, Boston Red Sox -- .231 batting average with one double, two home runs and three RBI in a loss to and win over the Toronto Blue Jays, a 2-1 series loss at the Baltimore Orioles and a 9-4 win at the Tampa Bay Rays. Travis was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket on July 15.

*Stats according to baseballreference.com.

Minor league baseball

AAA

Kyle Hart (2012-15): P, Pawtucket Red Sox -- Two strikeouts, six earned runs off five hits and three walks allowed in a five-inning start in a 7-5 loss to the Charlotte Knights on July 20. Pawtucket, the AAA affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, is 41-58 overall and in last place in the six-team International League North division.

Aaron Slegers (2011-13): P, Durham Bulls -- Eight strikeouts, four earned runs off six hits, one walk allowed in a seven-inning start in an 8-5 loss at the Toledo Mudhens on July 18. Slegers picked up his fifth loss of the season (4-5) with his performance. Durham, the AAA affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, is 59-42 overall and in second place in the four-team International League South division.

AA

Scott Effross (2013-15): P, Tennessee Smokies -- Remains on the injured list and has not pitched since June 9. The Smokies are the AA affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

Caleb Baragar (2015): P, Richmond Flying Squirrels -- Four strikeouts, five earned runs off five hits, two walks allowed in a six-inning start in a 9-7 win over the Erie SeaWolves on July 20. The Flying Squirrels are the AA affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

A+

Craig Dedelow (2014-16): OF, Winston-Salem Dash -- .118 batting average with one RBI and three walks in a 2-1 series win at the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and a 2-1 series loss at the Down East Wood Ducks. The Dash are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

Jonathan Stiever (2016-17): P, Winston-Salem Dash -- Six strikeouts, three hits and one walk allowed in a seven-inning shutout start in a 2-0 win over the Frederick Keyes on July 9; Nine strikeouts, three earned runs off six hits, two walks allowed in a 3-2 loss at the Down East Wood Ducks on July 14. The Dash are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

