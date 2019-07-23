This week's update takes a look at Hoosiers across various levels of professional baseball.

Boston Red Sox first baseman Sam Travis (59) celebrates with Boston Red Sox third base coach Carlos Febles (52) as he runs the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 22. The home run was the second of the season for Travis, a former Indiana Hoosiers baseball standout. (Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports)

MLB

• Kyle Schwarber (2012-14): LF, Chicago Cubs -- .176 batting average with two home runs and two RBI in a pair of wins over the Cincinnati Reds, a 2-1 series win over the San Diego Padres and a 5-4 loss at the San Francisco Giants. The Cubs are 54-46 overall and sit first in the NL Central Division standings.

Former #iubase standout Kyle Schwarber hit his first walk-off HR/RBI of his MLB career last night to give the Chicago Cubs a 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds. pic.twitter.com/6lXTkM3CBO — Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) July 17, 2019

• Alex Dickerson (2009-10): LF, San Francisco Giants -- .500 batting average with two doubles, one triple, one home run and five RBI in a pair of wins at the Colorado Rockies and a 3-1 series win over the New York Mets. The Giants are 51-50 overall and have vaulted into second in the NL West Division standings after spending most of the season so far in last. • Josh Phegley (2007-09): C, Oakland Athletics -- .167 batting average with one home run and five RBI in a pair of wins over the Seattle Mariners, two losses and a win at the Minnesota Twins and an 11-1 loss at the Houston Astros. The Athletics are 57-44 overall and sit second in the AL West Division standings. • Sam Travis (2012-14): 1B, Boston Red Sox -- .231 batting average with one double, two home runs and three RBI in a loss to and win over the Toronto Blue Jays, a 2-1 series loss at the Baltimore Orioles and a 9-4 win at the Tampa Bay Rays. Travis was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket on July 15. *Stats according to baseballreference.com.

Sam Travis with his second homer of the season! pic.twitter.com/9hFzCrE9Zg — Brendan (@brendan_camp) July 23, 2019

Minor league baseball