Hoosiers In The Pros: July 16-22
This week's update takes a look at Hoosiers across various levels of professional baseball.
MLB
• Kyle Schwarber (2012-14): LF, Chicago Cubs -- .176 batting average with two home runs and two RBI in a pair of wins over the Cincinnati Reds, a 2-1 series win over the San Diego Padres and a 5-4 loss at the San Francisco Giants. The Cubs are 54-46 overall and sit first in the NL Central Division standings.
Former #iubase standout Kyle Schwarber hit his first walk-off HR/RBI of his MLB career last night to give the Chicago Cubs a 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds. pic.twitter.com/6lXTkM3CBO— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) July 17, 2019
• Alex Dickerson (2009-10): LF, San Francisco Giants -- .500 batting average with two doubles, one triple, one home run and five RBI in a pair of wins at the Colorado Rockies and a 3-1 series win over the New York Mets. The Giants are 51-50 overall and have vaulted into second in the NL West Division standings after spending most of the season so far in last.
• Josh Phegley (2007-09): C, Oakland Athletics -- .167 batting average with one home run and five RBI in a pair of wins over the Seattle Mariners, two losses and a win at the Minnesota Twins and an 11-1 loss at the Houston Astros. The Athletics are 57-44 overall and sit second in the AL West Division standings.
• Sam Travis (2012-14): 1B, Boston Red Sox -- .231 batting average with one double, two home runs and three RBI in a loss to and win over the Toronto Blue Jays, a 2-1 series loss at the Baltimore Orioles and a 9-4 win at the Tampa Bay Rays. Travis was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket on July 15.
Sam Travis with his second homer of the season! pic.twitter.com/9hFzCrE9Zg— Brendan (@brendan_camp) July 23, 2019
Minor league baseball
AAA
• Kyle Hart (2012-15): P, Pawtucket Red Sox -- Two strikeouts, six earned runs off five hits and three walks allowed in a five-inning start in a 7-5 loss to the Charlotte Knights on July 20. Pawtucket, the AAA affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, is 41-58 overall and in last place in the six-team International League North division.
• Aaron Slegers (2011-13): P, Durham Bulls -- Eight strikeouts, four earned runs off six hits, one walk allowed in a seven-inning start in an 8-5 loss at the Toledo Mudhens on July 18. Slegers picked up his fifth loss of the season (4-5) with his performance. Durham, the AAA affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, is 59-42 overall and in second place in the four-team International League South division.
AA
• Scott Effross (2013-15): P, Tennessee Smokies -- Remains on the injured list and has not pitched since June 9. The Smokies are the AA affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.
• Caleb Baragar (2015): P, Richmond Flying Squirrels -- Four strikeouts, five earned runs off five hits, two walks allowed in a six-inning start in a 9-7 win over the Erie SeaWolves on July 20. The Flying Squirrels are the AA affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.
A+
• Craig Dedelow (2014-16): OF, Winston-Salem Dash -- .118 batting average with one RBI and three walks in a 2-1 series win at the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and a 2-1 series loss at the Down East Wood Ducks. The Dash are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
• Jonathan Stiever (2016-17): P, Winston-Salem Dash -- Six strikeouts, three hits and one walk allowed in a seven-inning shutout start in a 2-0 win over the Frederick Keyes on July 9; Nine strikeouts, three earned runs off six hits, two walks allowed in a 3-2 loss at the Down East Wood Ducks on July 14. The Dash are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
