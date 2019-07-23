The football season is only 5 1/2 weeks away, so let's get the conversation started about what to expect with IU this year. Joining us on the podcast is ESPN's Bill Connelly, founder of the tremendous S&P+ ratings system. Bill takes the time to talk about his ratings system and what it covers, and then does a deep dive into Indiana's projections for this year, where the team fell short last season, and what to look for in terms of improvement. We also talk about the potential impact of a new starting QB and a new offensive coordinator. Finally we discuss Indiana football's consistency over the past 12 years, and how that differs from other programs in a similar situation to IU.

Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below:



