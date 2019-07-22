News More News
Hoosier Daily: July 23

Archie Miller and the Hoosiers finished the season 19-16. (Trevor Ruszkowski)

Seen on The Hoosier

Indiana Football: LT Coy Cronk Paying It Forward Heading Into Senior Season

Adidas Finale: Top 10 Takeaways

Indiana Hoosiers Football: OT James Pogorelc Set To Visit Indiana

Indiana Basketball Target Recap: adidas Gauntlet Finale

Indiana Hoosiers Football: Tom Allen Shows Growth Heading Into Year 3

Headlines

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Tom Allen's last two recruiting classes want to change IU. -- Link

David Woods of The Indianapolis Star says two Hoosiers helped Team USA win a relay at the FINA World Championships. -- Link

The Inside the Hall staff compiles highlights of Trey Galloway at the adidas Summer Championships. -- Link

Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star profiles IU quarterback target Donaven McCulley. -- Link

Pete DiPrimio of IUHoosiers.com says Tom Allen's love for defense means he must give it up. -- Link

