July 23
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Football: LT Coy Cronk Paying It Forward Heading Into Senior Season
Adidas Finale: Top 10 Takeaways
Indiana Hoosiers Football: OT James Pogorelc Set To Visit Indiana
Indiana Basketball Target Recap: adidas Gauntlet Finale
Indiana Hoosiers Football: Tom Allen Shows Growth Heading Into Year 3
Headlines
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Tom Allen's last two recruiting classes want to change IU. -- Link
David Woods of The Indianapolis Star says two Hoosiers helped Team USA win a relay at the FINA World Championships. -- Link
The Inside the Hall staff compiles highlights of Trey Galloway at the adidas Summer Championships. -- Link
Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star profiles IU quarterback target Donaven McCulley. -- Link
Pete DiPrimio of IUHoosiers.com says Tom Allen's love for defense means he must give it up. -- Link
