Indiana Hoosiers Football: OT James Pogorelc Set To Visit Indiana

Mike Singer • TheHoosier
Chantilly (Va.) offensive tackle James Pogorelc is right around 20 total scholarship offers in his recruitment, and his recruiting process is something that he's really enjoyed.

"I'm really thankful for all of these schools that have taken a chance on me," Pogorelc said. "Honestly, it's been amazing, getting the opportunity to go to a variety of schools."

There are a few schools that the 6-foot-8, 270-pounder is keeping in close contact with. During the summer, Pogorelc noted that he's communicating the most with Indiana, Illinois, Harvard, Princeton, and Syracuse.

Tom Allen and the Indiana Hoosiers will host a big offensive tackle prospect this weekend.
