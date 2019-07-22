Indiana basketball had several prospects in action at the adidas Gauntlet Finale in Ladera Ranch, California. Scroll below for stats from each IU target that took part in the action.

Trey Galloway (left) and Anthony Leal boast Indiana offers in the 2020 class. (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)

Jalen Bridges helped Wildcats Select to a 3-2 record at the event. The four-star wing only had stats available from one game, a 63-50 victory over DC Thunder. He finished with 15 points, three rebounds, three assists, and a block in the game. Bridges made one of his three 3-point attempts in the game and three of his six free throw attempts.

Trey Galloway and Indiana Elite won four of their five games in California, with the only loss coming to Team Lillard, 53-52. His stats were recorded for two games, a 95-58 win over Florida Knights and an 85-59 win over Compton Magic Premier. Galloway finished with 18 points and six assists with one made 3-point on two attempts against the Knights. Against Compton, he had 25 points, two rebounds, and two assists while making three of his five 3-point attempts.

Jordan Geronimo and Mass Rivals went 3-1 at the Finale. His stats were tallied for three of the games: a 64-49 win over Team Florida, a 79-77 win over the Iowa Barnstormers, and a 62-58 loss to YGC36. The rising senior only scored two points against Team Florida, making his only attempt from the field in 17 minutes. He put up 22 points in the win over Iowa, making four of his 13 3-point attempts, and pulling down three rebounds. He closed the event with five points against YGC36 on three attempts from the field.

Khristian Lander was the second of three targets playing with Indiana Elite over the weekend. Like Galloway his stats were only available from the team's games against Florida Knights and Compton Magic Premier. He had eight points, four assists, and two rebounds while making 2-of-5 from 3-point distance against Florida. He then finished with 11 points, six rebounds, and 11 assists against Compton Magic Premier.

Like Galloway and Lander, Anthony Leal only had stats recorded for two of his games with Indiana Elite. He scored 20 points, grabbed four rebounds, and dished three assists against the Florida Knights. He also made five of his seven 3-point attempts in the game. He finished the weekend with 16 points, six assists, and five rebounds against Compton Magic Premier to go with making two of his six 3-point attempts in the game.