Indiana Football: LT Coy Cronk Paying It Forward Heading Into Senior Season
CHICAGO – Coy Cronk began his Indiana Hoosiers football career joining an offensive line room that featured three future NFL talents: Sophomore Brandon Knight, redshirt sophomore Wes Martin and redshirt senior Dan Feeney.
Out of all the veterans in that group, the mentorship of Feeney proved most instrumental for the senior left tackle.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news