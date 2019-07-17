News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-17 01:11:03 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: July 17

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Osg6mtd7w1zpjwwfbn4p
Archie Miller and the Hoosiers finished the season 19-16. (David Berding/USA Today Sports)

Seen on The Hoosier

adidas Summer Championships Notes - Out-of-State Recruits

Hoosiers In The Pros: July 9-15

CrimsonCast Ep. 599 - IUFB And IUBB With Connor From Homefield Apparel

Catching Up With IU Freshman Left Tackle Matthew Bedford

Khristian Lander cements national standing, suitors emerge

Twitter Tuesday: Okla. St. aims high; Jalen Suggs, Indiana

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says Juwan Morgan closed out summer league with a strong performance. -- Link

Wallace also says wide receiver Nick Westbrook was named a nominee for the 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. -- Link

Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times says freshman wide receiver Jordan Jakes is the real deal. -- Link

Matt Cohen of The Hoosier Network says Indiana will face questions at quarterback this season. -- Link

The Inside the Hall staff compiles highlights of 2020 Indiana basketball target R.J. Davis from Nike Peach Jam. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}