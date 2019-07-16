Khristian Lander cements national standing, suitors emerge
HOOVER, Ala. – A top guard prospect in the 2021 class, Khristian Lander has continued to cement his standing as a national level recruit this summer. Running with the Indiana Elite 17-under team, L...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news