Scott is joined by Connor who founded and owns Homefield Apparel - @HomefieldApparl on Twitter. They discuss how Homefield was started with the Pinstripe Bowl (The Kick Was Good) and their connection to IU. Connor speaks to how IU's fan base has a connection to the history and tradition of the program and how they purchase different than other schools. Also learn about some new designs coming for football season, as part of their new shirt each game program.

Finally, they talk big picture about Indiana Hoosiers football and basketball. Why on earth are they selling #9WinIndiana football T-Shirts for the 2019 season? Can IUFB get to 6 wins? What are the expectations for IUBB this season and what is the pressure Archie is under? Is Archie on the verge of losing support from the fan base and why this is such a pivotal year.

Connor will be joining Galen and Scott for the CrimsonCast Anniversary live event on Saturday Aug 3rd, with some discount codes for Homefield for all that show up. Details on exact times and locations for the event will be coming soon, so check Twitter.