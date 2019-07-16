Hoosiers In The Pros: July 9-15
Our weekly pro update returns following brief hiatus with updates on former Indiana Hoosiers basketball and baseball standouts.
NBA
• Juwan Morgan (played at IU from 2015-19) wrapped up NBA summer league play with the Utah Jazz. He averaged 6.8 points on 46 percent shooting from the floor in 17.3 minutes per contest in four games in Las Vegas July 5-15. During the Salt Lake City summer league session which ran July 1-3, he averaged 0.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 16 minutes per contest in two games. The Waynesville, Mo., native was one of nine players on the Jazz 17-man Las Vegas roster to appear in at least four games. Now he will be looking to secure an NBA training camp invite before September.
• Romeo Langford (2018-19) officially signed his rookie contract with the Boston Celtics, the club announced on July 11. It's a four-year deal worth $16.5 total, and he's scheduled to make $3.5 million in his first season according to MassLive.com. He sat out the Celtics' summer league slate this month in accordance with doctor's orders for his continued recovery from the surgically repaired torn ligament in his right thumb.
Major League Baseball
• Kyle Schwarber (2012-14): LF, Chicago Cubs -- .333 batting average with two home runs, two doubles and two RBI in a 3-0 series sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates and a 6-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. The Cubs are 50-44 overall and sit first in the NL Central Division standings.
• Alex Dickerson (2009-10): LF, San Francisco Giants -- .375 batting average with two doubles and one RBI in a 10-7 win at the Milwaukee Brewers and a 19-2 win at the Colorado Rockies. The Giants are 45-49 overall and sit last in the NL West Division standings.
• Josh Phegley (2007-09): C, Oakland Athletics -- .214 batting average with one home run and three RBI in an 8-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles and a 2-2 series split with the Tampa Bay Rays. The Athletics are 41-38 overall and sit third in the AL West Division standings.
Minor league baseball
AAA
• Sam Travis (2012-14): 1B, Pawtucket Red Sox -- .368 batting average with two home runs and three RBI in a 3-2 series loss to the Buffalo Bisons. Pawtucket, the AAA affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, is 38-55 overall and in last place in the six-team International League North division.
• Kyle Hart (2012-15): P, Pawtucket Red Sox -- Four strikeouts, five hits and four walks allowed in a six-inning shutout start in a 2-1 win over the Louisville Bats on July 15. Pawtucket, the AAA affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, is 38-55 overall and in last place in the six-team International League North division.
• Aaron Slegers (2011-13): P, Durham Bulls -- Two strikeouts, three earned runs off six hits allowed in five relief innings in an 11-6 win over the Norfolk Tides on July 13. Slegers picked up his fourth win of the season (4-4) with his performance. Durham, the AAA affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, is 56-39 overall and in first place in the four-team International League South division.
AA
• Scott Effross (2013-15): P, Tennessee Smokies -- Remains on the injured list and has not pitched since June 9. The Smokies are the AA affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.
• Caleb Baragar (2015): P, Richmond Flying Squirrels -- Four strikeouts, four earned runs off five hits, one walk allowed in a 5 1/3-inning start in a 5-4 loss at the Hartford Yard Goats on July 15. The Flying Squirrels are the AA affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.
A+
• Craig Dedelow (2014-16): OF, Winston-Salem Dash -- .118 batting average with one RBI and three walks in a 2-1 series win at the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and a 2-1 series loss at the Down East Wood Ducks. The Dash are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
• Jonathan Stiever (2016-17): P, Winston-Salem Dash -- Six strikeouts, three hits and one walk allowed in a seven-inning shutout start in a 2-0 win over the Frederick Keyes on July 9; Nine strikeouts, three earned runs off six hits, two walks allowed in a 3-2 loss at the Down East Wood Ducks on July 14. The Dash are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
