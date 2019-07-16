Our weekly pro update returns following brief hiatus with updates on former Indiana Hoosiers basketball and baseball standouts.

Former Indiana Hoosiers basketball forward Juwan Morgan recently wrapped up his NBA summer league stint with the Utah Jazz and is now looking for an NBA training camp event. (Jeffrey Swinger / USA TODAY Sports)

NBA

• Juwan Morgan (played at IU from 2015-19) wrapped up NBA summer league play with the Utah Jazz. He averaged 6.8 points on 46 percent shooting from the floor in 17.3 minutes per contest in four games in Las Vegas July 5-15. During the Salt Lake City summer league session which ran July 1-3, he averaged 0.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 16 minutes per contest in two games. The Waynesville, Mo., native was one of nine players on the Jazz 17-man Las Vegas roster to appear in at least four games. Now he will be looking to secure an NBA training camp invite before September. • Romeo Langford (2018-19) officially signed his rookie contract with the Boston Celtics, the club announced on July 11. It's a four-year deal worth $16.5 total, and he's scheduled to make $3.5 million in his first season according to MassLive.com. He sat out the Celtics' summer league slate this month in accordance with doctor's orders for his continued recovery from the surgically repaired torn ligament in his right thumb.

Major League Baseball

• Kyle Schwarber (2012-14): LF, Chicago Cubs -- .333 batting average with two home runs, two doubles and two RBI in a 3-0 series sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates and a 6-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. The Cubs are 50-44 overall and sit first in the NL Central Division standings. • Alex Dickerson (2009-10): LF, San Francisco Giants -- .375 batting average with two doubles and one RBI in a 10-7 win at the Milwaukee Brewers and a 19-2 win at the Colorado Rockies. The Giants are 45-49 overall and sit last in the NL West Division standings. • Josh Phegley (2007-09): C, Oakland Athletics -- .214 batting average with one home run and three RBI in an 8-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles and a 2-2 series split with the Tampa Bay Rays. The Athletics are 41-38 overall and sit third in the AL West Division standings. *Stats according to baseballreference.com.

Minor league baseball