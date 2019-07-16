Hoosier Daily: July 16
Seen on The Hoosier
adidas Summer Championships Notes - In-State Recruits
Indiana Football: Stevie Scott Named To 2019 Maxwell Award Watch List
VIDEO: Meet Indiana Freshman Wide Receiver Jordan Jakes
Tweets of the Day
#bottlecapchallange pic.twitter.com/0HbMN6j5HZ— Sean Wracher (@swracher) July 15, 2019
4️⃣7️⃣ days#LEO pic.twitter.com/kgB7cYIbIo— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 15, 2019
They say we finished our careers at IU as the only players to finish top 10 in scoring and assist. Don’t know if that’s true but I know for a fact he’s the 🐐 of Indiana state HS basketball! #iubb #iufamily #2️⃣2️⃣ #2️⃣5️⃣ #salute pic.twitter.com/1M4dveGPE5— A.J. Guyton (@ajguyton) July 15, 2019
Video of the Day
Fun facts with @unkle44artty 🎙#IUBB pic.twitter.com/x375Nyvdpm— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 15, 2019
Headlines
Steven Lassan of Athlon Sports ranks Kalen DeBoer as the no. 15 coordinator hire in college football. -- Link
Matt Cohen of The Hoosier Network continues the site's countdown of the top 10 moments in IU Athletics in 2018-2019 with Lilly King leading IU to a Big Ten title. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall takes a mid-July look at who is coming and going in the Big Ten. -- Link
Pete DiPrimio of IUHoosiers.com says freshman linebacker Cameron Williams is committed to making a difference at IU. -- Link
