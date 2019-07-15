Watch list season is officially in full swing and Indiana football's roster can claim one preseason honoree already. Sophomore running back Stevie Scott was named to the preseason watch list for the 2019 Maxwell Award, the program announced Monday afternoon.

Named after Robert W. "Tiny" Maxwell, the award has annually recognized America's College Player of the Year since 1937.

Scott is one of 80 honorees on the list following a record-setting freshman campaign. The Syracuse, N.Y., native set IU true freshman marks in yardage, attempts (228), touchdowns (10) and 100-yard games (6) and became the 13th Hoosier (19th time) to reach 1,000 yards in a single season. His 1,137 rushing yards last season ranks as the 14th-best single season total in school history.

Amongst true freshmen running backs nationally, Scott ranked second in yardage, 100-yard games and attempts, and third in rushing TDs. He averaged 101.9 all-purpose yards per game, 94.8 rushing yards per game and 5.0 yards per carry to go along with 16 receptions for 86 yards and one score en route to All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition and two Big Ten freshman of the week honors.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell will be announced October 29, 2019, while the three finalists for each award will be unveiled November 25, 2019. The winners of the 2019 Maxwell and Bednarik Awards will be announced as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 12, 2019. The formal presentations of these awards will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel &Casino Atlantic City on March 13, 2020.

Scott and the Hoosiers open the 2019 season with a noon ET kickoff against Ball State at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31. CBS Sports Network will televise the contest.