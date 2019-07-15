Indiana basketball had several prospects in action at Nike's annual Peach Jam as well as a pair of top targets participating in an auxiliary tournament in North Augusta, S.C. Here's a look at how each one fared.

Indiana Hoosiers basketball target R.J. Davis helped his NY Renaissance squad to a 4-1 record in pool play at Peach Jam, but they fell event champion MOKAN Elite in their tournament play opener. (Stu Jackson / TheHoosier.com)

• 21.4 points per game on 36.1 percent shooting from the floor and 30.1 percent from 3-point range for the NY Renaissance, leading his squad to a 4-1 pool play record before falling to eventual Peach Jam champ MOKAN Elite in the opening round of tournament play. Shot 81.6 percent from the free throw line and played 28 minutes per contest, chipping in 7.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

• Averaged 12.6 points and 6.2 rebounds in 22.2 minutes per game, helping Spiece Indy Heat to a 4-1 pool play record before falling to Houston Hoops in the opening round of tournament play. Shot 48.8 percent from the field and 61.8 percent from the free throw line.

• 5.8 points per game on 30.4 percent shooting from the floor and 29.4 percent from 3-point range, helping Spiece Indy Heat to a 4-1 pool play record before falling to Houston Hoops in the opening round of tournament play. Shot 88.2 percent from the three throw line and chipped in 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while playing 17.8 minutes per contest.

• 20.4 points per game on 42.7 percent shooting from the floor and 36.4 percent shooting from 3-point range in 33 minutes per game. MeanStreets lost all five of its pool play games. Also chipped in 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest.

• 16.0 points per game on 40.6 percent shooting from the field and 30.8 percent shooting from 3-point range in 31.2 minutes per contest, helping PSA Cardinals to a 3-2 pool play record. They did not quality for tournament play. Also contributed 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 69 percent from the free throw line.

• 12.6 points per game on 43.9 percent shooting from the field and 36.4 percent shooting from 3-point range in 26.4 minutes per contest, helping PSA Cardinals to a 3-2 pool play record. They did not quality for tournament play. Also contributed 3.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game but averaged four turnovers per contest.

• 14.2 points per game on 34.2 percent shooting from the field and 75 percent shooting from the free throw line in 28.2 minutes per contest. Expressions Elite went 2-3 in pool play and did not quality for tournament play. Also chipped in 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game but shot an abysmal 4.5 percent (1 of 22) from 3-point range.

• 14.8 points per game on 48.3 percent shooting from the field and 33.3 percent shooting from 3-point range in 25.6 minutes per contest, helping Phenom University to a 3-2 pool play record. They did not quality for tournament play. Also contributed 7.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

• No stats were available from the Peach Jam 16U division pool play.

Peach Invitational