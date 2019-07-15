Watch his full comments in the embedded media player below, with a complete transcript beneath it.

Indiana football freshman wide receiver Jordan Jakes met with the media for the first time on July 10 to discuss playing high school football in Georgia then Maryland, NFL idols and more.

Why did you choose to play your final season of high school football in Baltimore after spending the first three in Georgia?

"I just felt like it was the best move for me. For my next step, going into college, St. Francis prepared me the most. That was the plan."

Notice any difference in the playing styles between the guys you played with in Georgia versus the guys you went up against in Maryland and elsewhere because I know you played a national schedule, too?

"St. Francis, they played a lot faster than the boys in Georgia, I'm going to be real with you. And they really just made me be prepared for what I walked into in Indiana with the player practices. I really feel like it's nothing new to me."

How similar was the offensive setup there (at St. Francis) versus what you have here?

"The offense, it's a little different because of all the different schemes and stuff. But I get the gist of it. I'm learning it right now."

Were you recruited by any schools in Georgia?

"I was recruited by Georgia Tech, Georgia State and UGA a little bit."

Any NFL receivers you look up to or model your game after?

"Mike Evans and Julio Jones. Those are my two favorite receivers."

What do you like about the way they play?

"I like how aggressive both of them are. How they attack the ball. I try to be just like them."

How important was (wide receivers coach) Grant Heard in your process of choosing Indiana?

"I just liked the realness between Indiana (and me). I'm not saying all the other schools aren't real, but I'm just saying Indiana was more realistic with me."

Any teammates that you've gotten to know well, become fast friends with as you've gotten acclimated?

"All of the freshmen are really cool. I'm real cool with Tiawan (Mullen). All the upperclassmen, I'm real cool with Whop, real cool with Ty, real cool with Nick and D-Hale. It's going to be a good group."

How much have those guys helped you with this transition, especially those older guys?

"Nick Westbrook, he helps me out the most with plays and stuff, learning them. Whop just makes sure I keep my head on straight."

What do you think you do particularly well? What do you want to improve upon?

"I want to improve upon my speed mostly. I'm pretty fast, but I want to get better at it. I run really good routes and catch balls in traffic really well."

Have you been clocked in the 40 yet?

"Nah, I haven't been clocked yet. Not anytime soon."

What do you guys for fun when you have free time, what little you do have outside of workouts and summer classes?

"We usually just go out and eat or we just play some video games. Just regular stuff."

What's the video game of choice for you guys?

"We've been playing Madden, (NBA) 2k, a little bit of Mortal Combat here and there."

What about restaurants? You guys have a favorite here in town yet?

"We like the Village Deli. Everybody go there every morning on Saturdays."

What's stood out about the quarterbacks you've worked with so far?

"I like all of them. Really, all of them are really different but similar at the same time. I just want to see who wins the job."