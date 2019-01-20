Hoosier Daily: January 20 - What They're Saying About Purdue
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Justin Smith's Offensive Confidence A Positive For IU In Loss At Purdue
Stat Pack: Purdue 70, No. 25 Indiana 55
Tweets of the Day
Classy touch by #iubb. https://t.co/tdMFZGPdfc— Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) January 19, 2019
Zach McRoberts just hit his first field goal since November. #iubb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) January 19, 2019
A few photos of #iubb pregame warmups at Mackey Arena. IU sporting the Tyler Strong shirts is a nice touch. pic.twitter.com/QyeBXic6lt— Seth Tow (@SethTow) January 19, 2019
Quote of the Day
Headlines
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star explains why the Hoosiers' season may be sinking after their hot start. -- Link
Nathan Baird of the Journal & Courier covers the Purdue perspective of their win over the Hoosiers on Saturday. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps Indiana's 70-55 loss to the Boilermakers. -- Link
Video: Miller and Jeremy Price, also of The Bloomington Herald-Times discuss what happened in the Hoosiers' fourth conference loss and fourth loss in a row. -- Link
Murphy Wheeler of the Indiana Daily Student says the Hoosiers' approach to conference play isn't working. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.