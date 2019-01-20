Zach McRoberts just hit his first field goal since November. #iubb

A few photos of #iubb pregame warmups at Mackey Arena. IU sporting the Tyler Strong shirts is a nice touch. pic.twitter.com/QyeBXic6lt

"He wasn't at his best today, but he'll be fine. He's a bounce-back guy."

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star explains why the Hoosiers' season may be sinking after their hot start. -- Link

Nathan Baird of the Journal & Courier covers the Purdue perspective of their win over the Hoosiers on Saturday. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps Indiana's 70-55 loss to the Boilermakers. -- Link

Video: Miller and Jeremy Price, also of The Bloomington Herald-Times discuss what happened in the Hoosiers' fourth conference loss and fourth loss in a row. -- Link

Murphy Wheeler of the Indiana Daily Student says the Hoosiers' approach to conference play isn't working. -- Link