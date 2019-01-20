Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-20 05:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Hoosier Daily: January 20 - What They're Saying About Purdue

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Ufqwyezax3bgxwrb3pix
Sandra Dukes/USA Today Sports

Seen on The Hoosier

Justin Smith's Offensive Confidence A Positive For IU In Loss At Purdue

Stat Pack: Purdue 70, No. 25 Indiana 55

From the Locker Room: Purdue

Instant Rewind: Purdue 70, Indiana 55

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"He wasn't at his best today, but he'll be fine. He's a bounce-back guy."
— Archie Miller on Romeo Langford's performance

Headlines 

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star explains why the Hoosiers' season may be sinking after their hot start. -- Link

Nathan Baird of the Journal & Courier covers the Purdue perspective of their win over the Hoosiers on Saturday. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps Indiana's 70-55 loss to the Boilermakers. -- Link

Video: Miller and Jeremy Price, also of The Bloomington Herald-Times discuss what happened in the Hoosiers' fourth conference loss and fourth loss in a row. -- Link

Murphy Wheeler of the Indiana Daily Student says the Hoosiers' approach to conference play isn't working. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}