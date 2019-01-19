2:00 p.m. ET -- Rob Phinisee will start in place of Al Durham, who is available to play after suffering a leg injury during the Nebraska game. Romeo Langford, Zach McRoberts, Juwan Morgan, and Justin Smith round out the Indiana starting five.

15:53 1H: Purdue 9, Indiana 2 -- Nojel Eastern starts the game guarding Romeo Langford. That's going to be a matchup to watch the rest of the way. Both teams have gotten away with some physicality to start the first half. The Hoosier offense generated a couple of open looks from three that thy were unable hit in the early stages of the game. Defensively, Indiana is struggling to slow Carsen Edwards, which can't happen if they want to stay in this one.

11:52 1H: Purdue 13, Indiana 10 -- Zach McRoberts has been tasked with defending Carsen Edwards thus far and he's done a good job. Edwards is flying around screens when he's off the ball and McRoberts is fighting through them to get back to his man. Once McRoberts went to the bench, Phinisee slid over to Edwards. The Purdue guard has four points in eight minutes, which is part of the reason this game is close. McRoberts and Phinisee have to keep up that level of defense.

7:42 1H: Purdue 19, Indiana 18 -- Still no Romeo Langford since he schemed out a few minutes in with two fouls. The Indiana offense has overcome his absence and their slow start to cut the lead to one. Their offense is relying on Rob Phinisee to generate open looks for himself and his teammates and he's stepping up to the challenge. Damezi Anderson has given the Indiana defense a boost as well. It will be interesting to see how long the Hoosiers can keep this level of play up without their star freshman

4:26 1H: Purdue 27, Indiana 24: -- Just like that, Langford checks back into the game for Indiana right out of the media timeout. Juwan Morgan beat Matt Haarms on both ends of the floor, scoring twice at the rim and blocking him once. Haarms exited the game for Trevion Williams after the second basket resulted in a foul. Morgan proceeded to beat Williams at the rim on the next possession. With Langford in foul trouble and struggling on offense, the Indiana senior has stepped up his attack to keep the score tight.

Halftime: Purdue 33, Indiana 26 -- Langford went back to the bench after the media timeout and stayed there for the rest of the half. He is without a doubt the team's best player, but they've been better without him on the floor in the first half.

15:34 2H: Purdue 44, Indiana 32 -- Langford opened the scoring for the Hoosiers in the second half, getting to the rim and drawing a foul. Indiana will need more of that to win this game. Purdue has started the second half hot and extended their lead to 12. They're hitting from deep and Indiana isn't right now.

11:10 2H: Purdue 53, Indiana 39 -- Indiana's offensive struggles have continued. They're generating good looks but nobody is hitting them right now. Langford is getting to the rim, but struggling everywhere else. He has missed two free throws to start the half and a wide-open three. He needs to get going or this is only going to get worse for Indiana. The Hoosiers decided to go without Langford or Morgan heading into the media timeout. There's no real reason that should last much longer.

7:45 2H: Purdue 58, Indiana 42 -- Langford and Morgan are both back on the floor for the Hoosiers. It hasn't mattered much, though, because nobody is hitting shots for Indiana. Purdue has extended their lead even further and can close this game out with a few more quality minutes. Indiana needs to show a sense of urgency on offense and defense.

3:19 2H: Purdue 62, Indiana 48 -- Indiana has no consistent offense right now outside of Langford and Morgan, so when one of them is off, they're going too lose badly. Today, that was Langford and because of it Indiana couldn't keep pace with the Boilermakers. He only has four points with very little time left in this one, and hasn't seemed right offensively all game.

Final: Purdue 70, Indiana 55