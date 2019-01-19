From the Locker Room: Purdue
Following IU's 70-55 loss to Purdue, IU head coach Archie Miller and a couple players met with the media to review the game.
Clips of him, Juwan Morgan, and Justin Smith as well as Purdue coach Matt Painter and players Nojel Eastern, Matt Haarms, and Ryan Cline are embedded below.
Indiana Video: Archie Miller, Juwan Morgan, Justin Smith
Purdue Video: Matt Painter, Nojel Eastern, Matt Haarms, Ryan Cline
----
