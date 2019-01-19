Stat Pack: Purdue 70, No. 25 Indiana 55
Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Indiana dropped its fourth straight with a 70-55 loss to Purdue Saturday afternoon at Mackey Arena. TheHoosier.com's Stat Pack f...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news