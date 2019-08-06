Hoosier Daily: August 6
Seen On The Hoosier
Jack Tuttle’s Gives His Perspective On Indiana Quarterback Competition
WATCH: Tom Allen, Mark Hagen Fall Camp Interviews (Aug. 5)
Indiana Coaches Expect Peyton Hendershot To Benefit From New Offense
Indiana RB Stevie Scott Discusses New Offensive System
Tweets Of The Day
🎂 Happy Birthday to these 4️⃣ former #IUBB players celebrating a birthday this week! pic.twitter.com/fccd6VJXmh— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 5, 2019
🎯 from @P_Rams12 to @SuperstarWhop#IUFB pic.twitter.com/c4hDrS8PRj— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 5, 2019
How many wins do you see? pic.twitter.com/GQi2aOLvW4— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 6, 2019
Fun Facts with @CooperBybee0 🎙#IUBB pic.twitter.com/ZEqaUDLSED— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 5, 2019
Video Of The Day
"I'm gonna be right there on that couch, chillin." 😂@IndianaFootball's @Steviescott8_ was impressed with the BTN Bus (and helped himself to our 🍕) during a post-practice walkthrough: pic.twitter.com/QsCajfjiv9— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 5, 2019
Headlines
Gest finds perspective following ACL injury, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link
Indiana Ranks 12th In Men's Basketball Attendance for 2018-19 Season, via IU Hoosiers -- Link
Quoted: Fall Camp Practice #4, via IU Hoosiers -- Link
No Miracle Required -- Kalen DeBoer Seeks Right Offensive Balance, via IU Hoosiers -- Link
----
