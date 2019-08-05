Redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Tuttle did not see any time on the field during his semester at the University of Utah. After transferring to Indiana midseason last year, he enrolled in spring classes and was able to practice with the team without game eligibility.

Tuttle’s transfer to the program has pitted him against redshirt junior Peyton Ramsey and redshirt freshman Michael Penix Jr. for the starting quarterback position this year. Tuttle has embraced the competition heading into the season.

“I don't know if there’s a certain thing that’s going to help me beat Peyton or Mike,” Tuttle said at Media Day on Thursday. “But I think I need to focus on the most is just being a team guy and being whatever the team needs to win.”

Sign up for a new annual membership to TheHoosier and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card