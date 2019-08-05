“I feel [Coach DeBoer] makes all the running backs fit in very well with the play calling and style that he brought here to Indiana,” Scott said at Media Day on Thursday. “We’ve kinda been running the same things already. He just added more information, just more plays.”

DeBoer’s offense comes with numerous opportunities for wide receivers, tight ends and running backs in the passing game. Despite Scott’s sizeable frame, being listed as 6-foot-2 and 231-pounds, he is confident in his role on offense.

Indiana Hoosiers' offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer’ s arrival to Indiana has generated the notion that an improved passing attack is to be expected for the team next season. But what does that mean for sophomore running back Stevie Scott ?

Scott led Indiana’s rushing offense in 2018, tallying true-freshman records with 228 carries for 1137 yards and 10 touchdowns. He added 16 catches for another 86 yards and one score in the passing game.



At Fresno State, DeBoer’s offense had two running backs leading the charge. Ronnie Rivers and Jordan Mims combined for 245 carries, 1054 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. Together they caught 47 passes for an additional 597 yards and 5 touchdowns through the air.

At Indiana, redshirt junior Cole Gest returns to the team after suffering a season-ending injury in the team’s first game against Florida International last year. He will be a primary backup at running back and a player with explosive capabilities on the field.

“I’m very excited to have everybody back healthy,” Scott said. “It’s always good to have help, not to do everything on your own. Having that extra help, that can be the difference maker in big games.”

With so many ways players will be expected to contribute on offense, the skill positions have been polishing every aspect of their game, not just what they can do with the ball in their hands.

“No fumbles from any running backs. That’s something we’ve been practicing really hard in practice,” Scott said. “Pass blocking and protecting the quarterback so he can get the ball out to the receiver. Being that player that can make plays at any given moment, that’s what we’ve really been focusing on.”

Last season, Indiana averaged 257.8 passing yards and 157.3 rushing yards per game. With DeBoer calling the plays, the offense is excited to have a more balanced offense that can spread opposing defenses to create mismatches in a variety of ways.

“I feel now with the OC change we have more explosive plays, more deep plays and that’ll give defenses more worry about not focusing more on the run,” Scott said. “Now they have to focus more on everything. We’re more of a balanced team and I feel like going into this season, now that we have that, we can do a lot of damage.”