Hialeah (Fla.) Champagnat Catholic wide receiver Johnquai Lewis flew from Florida to Indiana for an unofficial visit to check out the Indiana Hoosiers on July 28.

The 6-foot, 170-pound three-star class of 2020 prospect had a great time in Bloomington.

"The visit was good," Lewis said. "I got to spend a lot of time with the quarterbacks and the coaches. I got to see how the town was and they just wanted me to feel like I was home. I felt like the campus would be a great spot for me."

