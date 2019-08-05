Where Does Indiana Stand With Fla. WR Johnquai Lewis?
Hialeah (Fla.) Champagnat Catholic wide receiver Johnquai Lewis flew from Florida to Indiana for an unofficial visit to check out the Indiana Hoosiers on July 28.
The 6-foot, 170-pound three-star class of 2020 prospect had a great time in Bloomington.
"The visit was good," Lewis said. "I got to spend a lot of time with the quarterbacks and the coaches. I got to see how the town was and they just wanted me to feel like I was home. I felt like the campus would be a great spot for me."
