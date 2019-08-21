Hoosier Daily: August 21
Seen On The Hoosier
VIDEO: Indiana offensive assistants talk after practice
Indiana Hoosiers Football Camp Notes: Aug. 20
Tweets Of The Day
August 20, 2019
Offensive lineman Dan Feeney played 19 snaps at left guard and 21 snaps at center. Not only did he post a pass blocking grade of 78.8 and run blocking rating of 71.8, but he also didn't give up any pressures. pic.twitter.com/Qa3txGh2XT— PFF LA Chargers (@PFF_Chargers) August 19, 2019
LIVE | #IUFB Fall Camp: Practice 16 https://t.co/XUP39kiekf— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 20, 2019
The best in the business. #NationalRadioDay pic.twitter.com/5YiHxJViEx— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 20, 2019
⚪️🔴🏈 pic.twitter.com/mM95zmsmYA— Indiana Football Recruiting (@IndianaTough) August 20, 2019
ICYMI: @DJFezler has the scoop on Tuesday's practice at Indiana #iufb https://t.co/eWjBCntcpT— IndianaRivals (@IndianaRivals) August 21, 2019
Video Of The Day
Headlines
Hoosiers Continue Stepping in the Right Direction, via IU Athletics -- Link
Better Than Ever -- Kendall Beerman Seeks Volleyball Finale to Remember, via IU Athletics -- Link
Quoted: Fall Camp Practice #16, via IU Athletics -- Link
IU Athletics, Office of International Services Partner to Welcome 250 Students to IU Athletics Campus for "College Football 101", via IU Athletics -- Link
Time pushing Hoosiers toward quarterback decision, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link
Notes from camp, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.