When Indiana’s wide receiver corps got offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer’s playbook dropped in their laps, it came with a new system and new plays for them to memorize over the past few months.

Now after more than two weeks of fall camp in the books, this pass-catching group has been able to play without thinking.

“It was a big terminology deal that they had to learn from this spring until now,” wide receivers coach Grant Heard said before practice on Monday. “Now they’re comfortable with it and they look really good.”

Sign up for a new annual membership to TheHoosier and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card