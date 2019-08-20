VIDEO: Indiana offensive assistants talk after practice
Indiana football assistant coaches Darren Hiller (run game coordinator/offensive line coach) and Kalen DeBoer (associate head coach/offensive coordinator/quarterbacks) both met with the media following the Hoosiers' practice Tuesday to discuss a number of topics.
Check out the video interviews below:
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.