Head coach Tom Allen and his Indiana Hoosiers football squad opened practice Tuesday for about 30 minutes, and TheHoosier.com's D.J. Fezler was on hand to round up some various notes and observations below:

- During the open portion, the Hoosiers got through warmups and stretches, and a variety of individual drills outside on their practice field and in the beating sun, this time fully equipped with helmets and pads.

- “Another day for the Hoosiers to get better today, baby,” Allen said through his megaphone as his team was preparing to start practice.

- When the team separated for the first session of drills, the offense was quick to run the no-huddle, two-minute drill against an absent defense. Today, it was redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who took team's first snaps, followed by redshirt junior Peyton Ramsey and finally redshirt freshman Jack Tuttle.

