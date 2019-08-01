Hoosier Daily: August 1
Seen on The Hoosier
Two stand out for Ind. DE Deontae Craig
Indiana off to a strong start with in-state 2021 four-star
Neal focused on four schools and planning official visits
Hoosiers In The Pros: July 23-29
Family Stability Has Reakwon Jones Smiling, At Peace Ahead Of Senior Season
Tweets of the Day
One. More. Month.#IUFB pic.twitter.com/FCgoBm1s96— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 31, 2019
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, THOMAS BRYANT! 🗣2️⃣2️⃣💪#DCFamily | @nolimittb31 pic.twitter.com/eY4Aphm2U9— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) July 31, 2019
1921: Prior to graduating, James Pierce was an All-American center for #IUFB.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 1, 2019
While coaching high school football in California, he was cast to play Tarzan & appeared in countless films throughout his 30 year career. #CFB150 pic.twitter.com/y0diWBQ30K
Video of the Day
Headlines
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star examines the IU football team's defense heading into fall camp. -- Link
Osterman also says IU basketball's first commit in the 2020 class, Trey Galloway, has his eyes on a state title now that his recruitment is over. -- Link
Podcast: Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall and Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call are joined by Jordan Sperber of Hoop Vision HQ to discuss IU basketball and college basketball in general. -- Link
Podcast: Jon Blau and Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times discuss Indiana football with fall camp around the corner. -- Link
