This week's update takes a look at Hoosiers in the NFL and various levels of professional baseball.

Former IU quarterback Nate Sudfeld, now with the Philadelphia Eagles, is one of 16 Hoosiers on NFL rosters as training camps get underway. (Bill Streicher / USA TODAY Sports)

NFL

There are 16 former Hoosiers on NFL rosters as training camps get underway, according to research compiled by Hoosier Huddle: • WR Simmie Cobbs – New Orleans Saints • RB Tevin Coleman – San Francisco 49ers • LB Chris Covington – Dallas Cowboys • S Jonathan Crawford – Tennessee Titans • LG Dan Feeney – Los Angeles Chargers • LS Dan Godsil – Cincinnati Bengals • RB Jordan Howard – Philadelphia Eagles • RT Brandon Knight – Dallas Cowboys • WR Cody Latimer – New York Giants • LG Wes Martin – Washington Redskins • DE/LB Robert McCray – Kansas City Chiefs • LG Rodger Saffold – Tennessee Titans • LB Tegray Scales – Pittsburgh Steelers • LT Jason Spriggs – Green Bay Packers • QB Nate Sudfeld – Philadelphia Eagles • TE Ian Thomas – Carolina Panthers

MLB

• Kyle Schwarber (2012-14): LF, Chicago Cubs -- .200 batting average with two home runs and seven RBI in an eventual 2-1 series loss at the San Francisco Giants and 2-1 series loss at the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs are 56-50 overall and sit second in the NL Central Division standings. • Alex Dickerson (2009-10): LF, San Francisco Giants -- .357 batting average with two doubles, one home run and two RBI in an eventual 2-1 series win over the Chicago Cubs and a 2-1 series win at the San Diego Padres. The Giants are 51-50 overall and have vaulted into second in the NL West Division standings after spending most of the season so far in last. • Josh Phegley (2007-09): C, Oakland Athletics -- .250 batting average in a 4-3 win at the Houston Astros and a 2-1 series win over the Texas Rangers. The Athletics are 61-47 overall and sit second in the AL West Division standings. • Sam Travis (2012-14): 1B, Boston Red Sox -- .400 batting average with one double and two RBI in a loss at the Tampa Bay Rays and 3-1 series win over the New York Yankees. He was recently featured for his strong play since being called up July 15 by the Boston Globe. *Stats according to baseballreference.com.

Minor league baseball