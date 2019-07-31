Hoosiers In The Pros: July 23-29
This week's update takes a look at Hoosiers in the NFL and various levels of professional baseball.
NFL
There are 16 former Hoosiers on NFL rosters as training camps get underway, according to research compiled by Hoosier Huddle:
• WR Simmie Cobbs – New Orleans Saints
• RB Tevin Coleman – San Francisco 49ers
• LB Chris Covington – Dallas Cowboys
• S Jonathan Crawford – Tennessee Titans
• LG Dan Feeney – Los Angeles Chargers
• LS Dan Godsil – Cincinnati Bengals
• RB Jordan Howard – Philadelphia Eagles
• RT Brandon Knight – Dallas Cowboys
• WR Cody Latimer – New York Giants
• LG Wes Martin – Washington Redskins
• DE/LB Robert McCray – Kansas City Chiefs
• LG Rodger Saffold – Tennessee Titans
• LB Tegray Scales – Pittsburgh Steelers
• LT Jason Spriggs – Green Bay Packers
• QB Nate Sudfeld – Philadelphia Eagles
• TE Ian Thomas – Carolina Panthers
MLB
• Kyle Schwarber (2012-14): LF, Chicago Cubs -- .200 batting average with two home runs and seven RBI in an eventual 2-1 series loss at the San Francisco Giants and 2-1 series loss at the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs are 56-50 overall and sit second in the NL Central Division standings.
• Alex Dickerson (2009-10): LF, San Francisco Giants -- .357 batting average with two doubles, one home run and two RBI in an eventual 2-1 series win over the Chicago Cubs and a 2-1 series win at the San Diego Padres. The Giants are 51-50 overall and have vaulted into second in the NL West Division standings after spending most of the season so far in last.
• Josh Phegley (2007-09): C, Oakland Athletics -- .250 batting average in a 4-3 win at the Houston Astros and a 2-1 series win over the Texas Rangers. The Athletics are 61-47 overall and sit second in the AL West Division standings.
• Sam Travis (2012-14): 1B, Boston Red Sox -- .400 batting average with one double and two RBI in a loss at the Tampa Bay Rays and 3-1 series win over the New York Yankees. He was recently featured for his strong play since being called up July 15 by the Boston Globe.
Minor league baseball
AAA
• Kyle Hart (2012-15): P, Pawtucket Red Sox -- Eight strikeouts, one earned run off six hits and three walks allowed in a 6 2/3 inning-start in a 3-1 win at the Durham Bulls on July 25. Pawtucket, the AAA affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, is 48-59 overall and in last place in the six-team International League North division.
• Aaron Slegers (2011-13): P, Durham Bulls -- Six strikeouts, three earned runs off four hits, two walks allowed in a five-inning start in a 5-4 loss to the Pawtucket Red Sox on July 24. Durham, the AAA affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, is 62-47 overall and in second place in the four-team International League South division.
AA
• Scott Effross (2013-15): P, Tennessee Smokies -- One strikeout in one relief inning in a rehab assignment with rookie affiliate AZL Cubs 2 on July 28. It was his first action since June 9 after being placed on the injured list June 14. The Smokies are the AA affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.
• Caleb Baragar (2015): P, Richmond Flying Squirrels -- Four strikeouts, three earned runs off four hits, two walks allowed in a five-inning start in a 5-3 win at the Altoona Curve on July 26. The Flying Squirrels are the AA affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.
A+
• Craig Dedelow (2014-16): OF, Winston-Salem Dash -- .125 batting average with one double, one home run and four RBI and three walks in a 2-1 series win at the Salem Red Sox and a 2-1 series loss at the Lynchburg Hillcats. The Dash are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
• Jonathan Stiever (2016-17): P, Winston-Salem Dash -- Six strikeouts, two earned runs off six hits allowed in a six-inning start in a 7-3 win at the Lynchburg Hillcats on July 26. The Dash are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
