THE LATEST: Westley Neal seems to be down to four schools; Miami, Indiana, West Virginia and Pittsburgh. These days, the four-star defensive tackle is concerning himself with working out a visit schedule. He intends to take officials to each of his top four programs this fall before announcing a decision following his senior season, Below, Neal discusses his finalists.





IN HIS WORDS





ON A DECISION TIMETABLE:

“Probably after the season. We’ll see, but I’m going to wait.”





ON THE SCHOOLS STILL IN THE RUNNING:

“Pitt, Indiana, West Virginia ….. Oh, and Miami. I mess with Miami, too.”





ON HIS OFFICIAL VISIT SCHEDULE:

“I have no clue on the schedule, but it will be to the schools I mentioned for sure.”





ON HIS MIAMI OFFER:

“I was surprised. I knew it was going to happen eventually, but it still surprised me. I went to a whole bunch of camps for them, so I had hoped it would come.”





ON THE LAST TIME HE TALKED TO THE UM STAFF:

“I think it was, like, last week. They are ready for me to take another visit -- probably an official. They want me to watch film with them.”





ON PITT:

“Everyone is just ready for these visits. So that’s what Pitt talks about too. They are ready for me to get up there and see the school. I’ll be going up there.”





ON WEST VIRGINIA:

“They are low on defensive tackles, so they want me to start as a freshman. They wanted me to drop some weight, which I already did. I’m at 307 now. I was at 330 at the start of the spring. I feel much quicker.”





ON INDIANA:

“Indiana is a great place. Up there, I’d be surrounded by great people. They are definitely still high on my list."







