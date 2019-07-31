CHICAGO – These days, Reakwon Jones has every reason to smile.

The Indiana Hoosiers football redshirt senior linebacker is gearing up for his final season of college football with hopes of making it to the NFL. He got to wear a suit for the first time ever when he represented Indiana at Big Ten Football Media Days in Chicago, much to the delight of his proud mom Tanya Mitchell.

"Oh, my baby so handsome!" said Jones, recalling Mitchell's reaction during their FaceTime call the morning of July 24.

Jones has every reason to smile. The biggest one, though, is his family having a more stable living situation after the havoc caused by Hurricane Michael last October. It's giving him peace of mind heading into his senior season.