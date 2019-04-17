Hoosier Daily: April 17
Indiana Football: 2020 3-Star Ohio DE Gage Keys Talks IU Offer, Visit
St. Louis WR Jay Maclin previews Thursday’s decision
Indiana Basketball Signees Franklin, Jackson-Davis Earn AP All-State Honors
Film Review: Keon Johnson at Adidas Gauntlet Midwest Qualifier
2020 Guard Keon Johnson Talks Recruiting, High School Season
Former Butler Center Joey Brunk Commits to Indiana
I’ve grown up an Indiana kid & I’m proud of where I come from. Excited to be an Indiana Hoosier & play for Coach Miller. Looking forward to joining the tradition. #IUBB— Joey Brunk (@JoeyBrunk) April 16, 2019
LETS GET IT ‼️‼️‼️‼️ @JoeyBrunk pic.twitter.com/tfvDbc3Nhr— TJD (@TrayceJackson) April 16, 2019
Boom goes the dynamite. pic.twitter.com/QuixJ6Fc9d— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) April 17, 2019
"It doesn't matter for me. I just want to help the team win."— The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) April 17, 2019
Tommy Sommer has been lights out since he returned from injury. The sophomore pitcher struck out 10 batters in six innings. #iubase pic.twitter.com/7KJedI7Wu7
Seth Tow of Inside the Hall recaps De'Ron Davis' junior season at Indiana. -- Link
Dustin Dopirak of The Athletic explains how Joey Brunk fits into Indiana's plans this season. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana baseball team's win over Ball State. -- Link
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student says Tommy Sommer's start show the depth of Indiana's pitching. -- Link
Jeff Borzello of ESPN ranks the graduate transfers and regular transfers that will be switching teams next season. -- Link
