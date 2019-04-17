Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-17 05:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: April 17

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Seu0gx9dk0dwo19hq3jh
Archie Miller and the Hoosiers picked up a commitment Tuesday evening from graduate transfer Joey Brunk.
Marc Lebryk/USA Today Sports

Seen on The Hoosier

Indiana Football: 2020 3-Star Ohio DE Gage Keys Talks IU Offer, Visit

St. Louis WR Jay Maclin previews Thursday’s decision

Indiana Basketball Signees Franklin, Jackson-Davis Earn AP All-State Honors

Film Review: Keon Johnson at Adidas Gauntlet Midwest Qualifier

2020 Guard Keon Johnson Talks Recruiting, High School Season

Former Butler Center Joey Brunk Commits to Indiana

Indiana Baseball: Three Takeaways From IU 14, Ball State 3

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Seth Tow of Inside the Hall recaps De'Ron Davis' junior season at Indiana. -- Link

Dustin Dopirak of The Athletic explains how Joey Brunk fits into Indiana's plans this season. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana baseball team's win over Ball State. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student says Tommy Sommer's start show the depth of Indiana's pitching. -- Link

Jeff Borzello of ESPN ranks the graduate transfers and regular transfers that will be switching teams next season. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}