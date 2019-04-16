Indiana Basketball Signees Franklin, Jackson-Davis Earn AP All-State Honors
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Class of 2019 IU signees Armaan Franklin and Trayce Jackson-Davis earned All-State honors from the Associated Press on Monday.
Jackson-Davis earned first team All-State recognition after receiving the most votes of the 15 players chosen by Indiana sportswriters, broadcasters and coaches. He averaged 22.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 2.8 blocks per game as senior, helping Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove to a 22-9 overall record and Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 4A state semifinals appearance. The Trojans also captured their first regional title since 1972.
His performance also garnered McDonald's All-American recognition, an invitation to the 2019 Jordan Brand Classic and Indiana Boys Gatorade Player of the Year honors.
Franklin averaged 23.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.3 steals per game while assisting Indianapolis Cathedral to an 19-6 overall record. Both he and Jackson-Davis were also named Indiana All-Stars last week.
Both Jackson-Davis and Franklin made big jumps in the level at which their were recognized. They were second team and high-honorable mention choices respectively as juniors.
Unsigned Indianapolis Ben Davis senior Jalen Windham, who has IU interest, landed third team All-State recognition. Class of 2020 three-star guards and targets Trey Galloway (Culver Academies) and Jaden Ivey (Mishawaka Marian) collected second and third team accolades respectively.
The complete All-State teams can be found below.
First team
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Senior, Center Grove
Isaiah Thompson, Senior, Zionsville
Brandon Newman, Senior, Valparaiso
John-Michael Mulloy, Senior, Carmel
Luke Bumbalough, Senior, New Castle
Second team
Alex Hemenway, Senior, Castle
Armaan Franklin, Senior, Cathedral
Dawand Jones, Senior, Ben Davis
Cobie Barnes, 6-6, Senior, Floyd Central
Trey Galloway, 6-5, Junior, Culver Academy
Third team
Jake LaRavia, Senior, Lawrence Central
Jaden Ivey, Junior, Mishawaka Marian
Dre Davis, Junior, Lawrence Central
Jalen Windham, Senior, Ben Davis
Nijel Pack, Senior, Lawrence Central
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.