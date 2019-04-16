Class of 2019 IU signees Armaan Franklin and Trayce Jackson-Davis earned All-State honors from the Associated Press on Monday.

Jackson-Davis earned first team All-State recognition after receiving the most votes of the 15 players chosen by Indiana sportswriters, broadcasters and coaches. He averaged 22.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 2.8 blocks per game as senior, helping Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove to a 22-9 overall record and Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 4A state semifinals appearance. The Trojans also captured their first regional title since 1972.

His performance also garnered McDonald's All-American recognition, an invitation to the 2019 Jordan Brand Classic and Indiana Boys Gatorade Player of the Year honors.

Franklin averaged 23.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.3 steals per game while assisting Indianapolis Cathedral to an 19-6 overall record. Both he and Jackson-Davis were also named Indiana All-Stars last week.

Both Jackson-Davis and Franklin made big jumps in the level at which their were recognized. They were second team and high-honorable mention choices respectively as juniors.

Unsigned Indianapolis Ben Davis senior Jalen Windham, who has IU interest, landed third team All-State recognition. Class of 2020 three-star guards and targets Trey Galloway (Culver Academies) and Jaden Ivey (Mishawaka Marian) collected second and third team accolades respectively.

The complete All-State teams can be found below.

First team

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Senior, Center Grove

Isaiah Thompson, Senior, Zionsville

Brandon Newman, Senior, Valparaiso

John-Michael Mulloy, Senior, Carmel

Luke Bumbalough, Senior, New Castle

Second team

Alex Hemenway, Senior, Castle

Armaan Franklin, Senior, Cathedral

Dawand Jones, Senior, Ben Davis

Cobie Barnes, 6-6, Senior, Floyd Central

Trey Galloway, 6-5, Junior, Culver Academy

Third team

Jake LaRavia, Senior, Lawrence Central

Jaden Ivey, Junior, Mishawaka Marian

Dre Davis, Junior, Lawrence Central

Jalen Windham, Senior, Ben Davis

Nijel Pack, Senior, Lawrence Central