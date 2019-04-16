Indiana has added a third member to its 2019 recruiting class. Former Butler center Joey Brunk has committed to the Hoosiers via his personal Twitter account.

"I’ve grown up an Indiana kid & I’m proud of where I come from. Excited to be an Indiana Hoosier & play for Coach Miller. Looking forward to joining the tradition," the tweet read.

Brunk announced his intentions to transfer from Butler March 27 on the same account.

The 6-foot-11-inch big will have two more seasons of eligibility and will be immediately eligible after leaving Butler as a graduate transfer after his redshirt sophomore season.

He averaged 7.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in 18.6 minutes per game during his final season with the Bulldogs.

Brunk was originally rated as a four-star recruit out of Indianapolis Southport and was the No. 104 player in the Rivals150 in 2016.

He is expected to compete for minutes at the five with current Indiana center De'Ron Davis.