Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-16 16:02:42 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2020 Guard Keon Johnson Talks Recruiting, High School Season

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30

Rs5qjvlsvk0n821m8pst
Keon Johnson plays for EAB in the Adidas Gauntlet Series.

Bell Buckle (Tenn.) Webb guard Keon Johnson has led his high school to the state semifinals two years in a row. Johnson wants to win a state title, but says he's happy with the progress he and his teammates have made each year.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}