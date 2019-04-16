2020 Guard Keon Johnson Talks Recruiting, High School Season
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Bell Buckle (Tenn.) Webb guard Keon Johnson has led his high school to the state semifinals two years in a row. Johnson wants to win a state title, but says he's happy with the progress he and his teammates have made each year.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news