Hoosier Daily: April 16

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Trendon Watford was visited by Indiana head coach Archie Miller Sunday evening.

"After listening to feedback from a variety of sources, particularly from our fans, I believe it is the right decision to return to an exception for football to our tradition of not having players’ names on our uniforms."
— Indiana Athletic Director Fred Glass on adding the names back to Indiana's football jerseys

Headlines

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall takes a look at who is coming and going in Big Ten men's basketball. -- Link

Ben Ladner of Inside the Hall recaps Devonte Green's up-and-down season. -- Link

Podcast: Don Fischer joins Josh Eastern on The Rockast to discuss Indiana football. -- Link

Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia says former Indiana quarterback Nate Sudfeld signed his restricted free agent tender with the Eagles. -- Link

Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student previews the Indiana baseball team's midweek game against Ball State. -- Link

