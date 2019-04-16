Hoosier Daily: April 16
Seen on The Hoosier
2020 3-Star WR David Baker Talks IU, Other Visit Plans This Spring
Notes: Adidas Gauntlet Midwest Qualifier
Armaan Franklin and Trayce Jackson-Davis Named Mr. Basketball Finalists
Indiana Football: Names To Return To Back Of Uniforms This Fall
Indiana Football: Allen Pleased To Get Penix Reps In Spring Game
Five-Star Forward Trendon Watford Recaps In-Home Visit With Archie Miller
Tweets of the Day
Quote from Juwan on Devonté declaring for the draft:— Eddie Cotton 🇵🇪 (@EdwardKoton15) April 15, 2019
“I mean, why not?” #iubb
Due to the Jordan Brand game not being televised this year I will be postponing my announcement. New announcement date will be coming soon. 🏀🏁🙏🏾— Trendon Watford (@Trendon_2) April 15, 2019
Names are BACK FOLKS #iufb https://t.co/GzJWisBg7u— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) April 15, 2019
Video of the Day
Headlines
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall takes a look at who is coming and going in Big Ten men's basketball. -- Link
Ben Ladner of Inside the Hall recaps Devonte Green's up-and-down season. -- Link
Podcast: Don Fischer joins Josh Eastern on The Rockast to discuss Indiana football. -- Link
Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia says former Indiana quarterback Nate Sudfeld signed his restricted free agent tender with the Eagles. -- Link
Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student previews the Indiana baseball team's midweek game against Ball State. -- Link
