According to Ben Stinar of AmicoHoops.net, Indiana junior forward Devonte Green is expected to declare for the NBA Draft.

Stinar, citing an unnamed source, reports Green is still considering whether or not to hire an agent.

New rules adopted by the NCAA's board of governors and Division I board of governors allow players to sign with agents who are certified by the NBPA and NCAA after any season, so long as they request an "evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee." That relationship must be terminated if the player chooses to come back to his school.

For Green, that will give him added flexibility while going through the NBA pre-draft process.

If he were to keep his name in consideration for this summer's NBA Draft, it would be a huge blow to Indiana.

Green played in 28 of IU's 35 games last year with nine starts, averaging 9.4 points per game on 40.2 percent shooting from the floor and a team-high 41 percent from 3-point range. His 85 assists were second to freshman point guard Rob Phinisee's 94 for most on the team.