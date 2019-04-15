Indiana will once again have names on the back of its uniforms, the program announced Monday afternoon. The changes will take affect starting with the upcoming season.

"After listening to feedback from a variety of sources, particularly from our fans, I believe it is the right decision to return to an exception for football to our tradition of not having players’ names on our uniforms," IU Athletics Director Fred Glass said. "I have come to understand that, taken together, the unique qualities of football including the size of the competition venue, the distance most of our fans from the field of play, the large number of players, and the use of duplicate numbers, as a practical matter call for the return of the players’ names to our football uniforms not withstanding our continuing philosophy of team over self."

The decision is a reversal of the choice IU made to remove names from the back of the football uniforms in accordance with new Brand and Uniform guidelines last year.

Indiana kicks off the 2019 season Aug. 31 against Ball State at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and will host Eastern Illinois for its home opener Sept. 7.