For the second year in a row, Indiana will have multiple future Hoosiers as finalists for the IndyStar Mr. Basketball award.

Indianapolis Cathedral guard Armaan Franklin and Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove forward Trayce Jackson-Davis were both named finalists for the 2019 IndyStar Mr. Basketball award over the weekend.

Damezi Anderson, Romeo Langford, and Rob Phinisee were all named finalists for the 2018 version of the award, with Langford ultimately taking home the hardware.

The finalists and winner are determined by a vote of the state's coaches and media.

Jackson-Davis told TheHoosier.com being named a finalist is an honor.

"It's just a blessing to be able to represent my community and school on this stage," he said. "I am truly honored and just being a finalist is a blessing."

The five-star IU signee averaged 22 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 2.8 blocks per game in his senior year.

Franklin, a Rivals150 guard, finished his senior year averaging 23.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.3 steals per game.

If either IU signee wins the award, they would be the first in their respective high school's history to do so.

The winner will be announced at the IndyStar Sports Awards banquet on May 5 at Clowes Memorial Hall at Butler University.