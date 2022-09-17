Indiana moves on to its week three matchup against Western Kentucky on Saturday.

Indiana is coming off of a 35-22 win in its week two matchup against an Idaho team that wouldn’t go away.

Western Kentucky is coming off of a 49-17 win in week two against Hawaii. The Hilltoppers are 2-0 thus far in 2022.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12 pm ET on BTN on Saturday afternoon.