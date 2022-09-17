Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs Western Kentucky
Indiana moves on to its week three matchup against Western Kentucky on Saturday.
Indiana is coming off of a 35-22 win in its week two matchup against an Idaho team that wouldn’t go away.
Western Kentucky is coming off of a 49-17 win in week two against Hawaii. The Hilltoppers are 2-0 thus far in 2022.
Kickoff is scheduled for 12 pm ET on BTN on Saturday afternoon.
A Look At Western Kentucky
A Look At The Matchup
Coach Q&A: Chad Wilt and Walt Bell recap Idaho, look ahead to WKU (FREE)
3 keys to an Indiana win over Western Kentucky (PREM)
Coach Q&A: Tom Allen previews Western Kentucky (FREE)
Staff Picks: Indiana vs Western Kentucky (FREE)
Game Preview: Indiana vs. WKU - storylines, key players, how to watch (FREE)
Other Storylines
Indiana defense looks to refocus ahead of Western Kentucky (FREE)
How an elevated 'core belief' has led to a different Hoosier offense (FREE)
