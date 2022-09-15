After just the first two weeks of Indiana's 2022 campaign, the Hoosiers have equaled their win total from '21. They haven't come pretty and they haven't come easy, or in satisfying fashion, but considering everything up to this point, Tom Allen's team is 2-0. It's about all you can ask for.

After having to strictly rely on the air raid attack to down Illinois in the season opener, Indiana created a much more balanced offensive scheme, rushing the ball with effectiveness for the first time in about a calendar year in their 35-22 victory over Idaho. As mentioned earlier, however, it wasn't smooth sailing for IU in their efforts.

Sailing might've have been the best mode of transportation this past Saturday night, as torrential downpour and rain delayed the start of the contest by half an hour and caused issues throughout the night. Down 10-0 at half to the visiting FCS-level Vandals, IU came out of the second half with renewed intensity and took over how they intended to early in the contest to put the Vandals away for good.

After the wake-up call from the Vandals, the Hoosiers now face what may be their toughest challenge so far as the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers come to Bloomington this weekend. The Hilltoppers serve as Indiana's last non-conference opponent they'll play at home, as well as their first noon kickoff of the season.

IU and WKU entrenched themselves in an all-out dogfight last season, and the 'Toppers are just as dangerous this season, if not more. Here's three keys to how Indiana could make it three wins in three games. Have I said three enough yet?